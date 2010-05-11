Chyron launches Quintette graphics system

At the 2010 NAB Show, Chyron unveiled Quintette, a graphics workflow production and playout solution that offers a full turnkey solution, including integrated electronic ordering, graphics asset management and collaborative cloud tools The platform also includes comprehensive and dynamic business intelligence and reporting.

Built on Chyron's Lyric real-time graphics technology, the complete system is prepackaged with remote system installation, setup and testing. Quintette includes four video/key playout channels and support for multiple workflow hubs.