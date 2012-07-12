Chrosziel Offers Blackmagic Cine Camera Kit

HEIMSTETTEN, GERMANY:Chrosziel has introduced an accessory kit for the Blackmagic Cinema Camera. The kit is for use with EF and ZF mount foto lenses and contains MatteBox 450R2 including two rotatable filter stages and a French flag, Flexi-insertion for lens diameters 50 to 85mm, light-weight support universal 401-440, the new DV StudioRig follow-focus, including the matching gear drive (206-05S-12), and Flexi Gear Ring 206-30, suitable for outer diameters ranging from 60 to 120mm. Chrosziel says the price for the kit is lower than if the parts are purchased individually.



The camera support company also introduced light-weight support for the Sony NEX FS700, with special consideration to short lenses. The LWS 401-431 makes sure that the lens mount of the camera remains unobstructed by the rod clamps, facilitating the addition of adapters and a follow focus.



Chrosziel says it has developed two new threaded adapters, a 1/4-inch threaded adapter 550- MA-14, with a locknut that makes sure the monitor sits tight on the arm. The other, a 3/8-inch threaded adapter—550-MA-38—offers a more robust connection of the monitor arm to the camera plate than using a 1/4-inch thread, Chrosziel says. Both adapters are secured with an Allen wrench.