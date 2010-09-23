Christie previews new 4K DLP projector, showcases WUXGA 3-D display system

Christie Digital previewed the Christie CP4230, its new 4K DLP digital cinema projector at IBC2010.

The new projector features the enhanced 4K DLP Cinema chip from Texas Instruments, which is designed to be compliant with the Digital Cinema Initiatives specification.



The company also featured its Mirage Series WU7K-M, which offers WUXGA-resolution display and dual lamps at 6300 ANSI lumens. The stereoscopic 3-D display system is built on three-chip DLP technology and delivers crisp images, vibrant colors and uniform brightness.



Christie also presented the Christie DHD670-E, its latest addition in the high-end one-chip DLP product range. Rated at 6000 ANSI lumens and 5000:1 contrast ratio, this projector is aimed at the fixed-installation market.