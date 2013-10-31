Christie Mirage WQ-L Stereoscopic Projector Expands Line of Display Systems

CYPRESS, CALIF.— Christie is now shipping the Mirage WQ-L, which will expand its Mirage Series of 2D and 3D projectors.



The projector is an LED-based 1-chip DLP projection system with WQXGA (2560 by 1600) resolution and 800 ANSI lumens for sharp images and accurate colors.



Offering a stable and reliable LED light engine rated at 60,000-hours (approximately 6.5 years) life cycle, the Mirage WQ-L includes Christie ArrayLOC for synchronized color and brightness management, which reduces calibration requirements.



The Christie Mirage WQ-L’s solid-state LED light engine delivers years of worry-free operation without compromising image quality.



It also operates off the Christie KoRE electronics and firmware platform, which provides an extensive level of input capability and control flexibility.