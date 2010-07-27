Chicago’s Fletcher Sports offers live 3-D capture at 1000fps

Chicago-based camera supplier Fletcher Sports has installed the first I-MOVIX SprintCam Vvs HD systems in the United States, and successfully completed the industry’s first use of extreme slow motion in 3-D for the recent MLB Home Run Derby telecast on the ESPN 3-D channel.

Using twin SprintCam Vvs HD systems mounted on a PACE 3-D rig, Fletcher's crew delivered a head-to-toe shot of the batter striking the ball. At 1000fps and in 3-D, every detail was presented with stunning clarity, even down to the visual impact of the ball as it made contact with the bat. Dan Grainge, vice president, Fletcher Chicago, called it the “wow shot” and said people could not believe that 3-D could be delivered at 1000fps.

Fletcher Sports has a full schedule of upcoming sports events to cover using the I-MOVIX SprintCam Vvs HD system, including NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL telecasts later this year.

Leveraging the I-MOVIX’s SprintCam technology, the Phantom-powered SprintCam Vvs HD operates at frame rates up to 2700fps in 1080i50 or up to 5800fps in 720p60 (up to 100 times slower than live action), and provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality.

SprintCam Vvs HD can be ordered in a standard camera version or optimized for shoulder-mounted portable shooting. New features include a dual output to allow a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, a replay vary-speed function, and integration of both live- and replay-view on the viewfinder.