CGs, prompters, captioning

CAPTION ENCODING TOOL

EEG CCPlay FilePro

Encodes captions, AFD and XDS directly into compressed video formats with no generational loss; capable of performing HD MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM caption encoding at rates of 10X real time or more; combines maximum post closed-captioning efficiency, accuracy and reliability with intuitive point-and-click or batch-based modes of operation.

www.eegent.com

CAPTION AND SUBTITLE ENCODING SOFTWARE

Softel Swift vTX

Enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format; allows users to switch between SD and HD formats easily to facilitate multiplatform and worldwide distribution; supports a large array of files, wrappers and playout formats, facilitating the integration of captioned or subtitled content across a wide range of media servers and editing solutions.

www.softelgroup.com

CAPTIONING SYSTEM

XOrbit Tango

Eliminates all tape encoding, shipping, duplication and phone lines; interfaces directly with automation playlist for real-time changes; encodes captions to CableLabs specifications for VOD content; encodes CC1, CC2, CC3 and/or CC4 from four unique stenographers in different locations; single, all IP-based user interface; includes a real-time language filter for live and offline captioning.

www.xorbit.com

