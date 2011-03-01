CGs, prompters, captioning
CAPTION ENCODING TOOL
EEG CCPlay FilePro
Encodes captions, AFD and XDS directly into compressed video formats with no generational loss; capable of performing HD MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM caption encoding at rates of 10X real time or more; combines maximum post closed-captioning efficiency, accuracy and reliability with intuitive point-and-click or batch-based modes of operation.
www.eegent.com
Booth: N4029
CAPTION AND SUBTITLE ENCODING SOFTWARE
Softel Swift vTX
Enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format; allows users to switch between SD and HD formats easily to facilitate multiplatform and worldwide distribution; supports a large array of files, wrappers and playout formats, facilitating the integration of captioned or subtitled content across a wide range of media servers and editing solutions.
www.softelgroup.com
Booth: N5829
CAPTIONING SYSTEM
XOrbit Tango
Eliminates all tape encoding, shipping, duplication and phone lines; interfaces directly with automation playlist for real-time changes; encodes captions to CableLabs specifications for VOD content; encodes CC1, CC2, CC3 and/or CC4 from four unique stenographers in different locations; single, all IP-based user interface; includes a real-time language filter for live and offline captioning.
www.xorbit.com
Booth: N4918
