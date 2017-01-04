CES 2017: Broadpeak and Wyplay Team on TV Everywhere Delivery

LAS VEGAS—A combined effort by Broadpeak and Wyplay is making to look distribution of live TV Everywhere services over managed networks easier. The companies’ joint technology, which will be on display at CES 2017, integrates Broadpeak’s nanoCDN technology with Frog By Wyplay middleware on set-top boxes for multiscreen delivery.

With this new technology, telecom, cable and satellite operators are provided a migration path to a fully converged HTTP video delivery infrastructure. The combination of the technology enables operators to contain bandwidth requirements to only a few megabits per second for live multiscreen delivery. Broadpeak’s nanoCDN can also convert multicast streams into unicast via multicast ABR technology.

CES 2017 will take place from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.