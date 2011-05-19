CEDAR upgrades Cambridge with Version 7

CEDAR Audio has upgraded its Cambridge audio restoration system with the release of the new Version 7 software. This latest incarnation boasts an improved file processing system; Respeed; a unique new declick algorithm, Manual Declick ‘B’; the introduction of reporting; and dozens of improvements to existing modules, including Retouch, DNS, NR4 and NR5 noise reduction, the adaptive limiter and Vintage Decrackle.

CEDAR Cambridge v7 also recognizes many new audio formats, including MP3 and other Windows Media formats, and can handle many video files, which can be dragged to the file processor where the audio is extracted and ready for immediate use. The new CEDAR Cambridge file processor adds several new features, such as cue points and regions. These enable users to attach text to the audio and to set up multiple regions for rendering. Cue data can be saved in the metadata of WAV files, allowing them to be transferred between Cambridge systems and other workstations.

Other improvements include a spectrogram to augment the existing waveform view, improved transport controls, improved channel mapping, the ability to perform transparent sample-rate conversion while saving files and the introduction of user-definable hot keys, which allow control from a computer keyboard, foot pedals and other devices that map to the key commands.

Another useful new feature in Cambridge v7 is a report generator, which supports both HTML and XML output. This creates two reports: a snapshot of the current process chain or the history of the actions carried out upon a file since it was most recently loaded. All user-interface images are recorded in PNG format graphic files with an attached list of processing parameters for easy recreation of setups.

Respeed addresses the issue of speed errors encountered in recordings and upon playback. Respeed performs speed correction by identifying unwanted pitch changes, resulting in greater pitch stability, fidelity and improved intelligibility.

CEDAR Cambridge v7 runs on Windows 7 Ultimate 64 bit; existing users are advised to upgrade appropriately. As always, upgrades of existing modules are provided free to existing users, and a full set of OS and hardware upgrade options will be offered.