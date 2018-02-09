CCTV Goes With Lawo for IP-Based Audio

RASTATT, GERMANY—Chinese state broadcaster CCTV is making a move toward mobile IP-based audio for electronic field production and chose Lawo to help get it there. CCTV will rely on Lawo’s mc2 mixing console, as well as Ravenna real-time audio transport, for the setup.

CCTV’s setup consists of two 32-fader Lawo mc256 consoles, each of which provide 288 DSP channels and a routing capacity of 8192x8192 mono channels, and two 16-fader mc236 consoles with 192 internal DSP channels and 512x512 crosspoints. With SoundGrid integration, the system have MADI and Ravenna/AES67 compatible interfaces, with dual router cards.

The IP audio mobile system will operate together with another IP video mobile system designed for 4K broadcasting. This includes twp Lawo Dallis I/Os and three remote stageboxes configured with six A_mic8 plus one A_mic8 and three A_digital8 interfaces, as well as one A_madi4 at the local end.

CCTV installed the new system so that it would be ready for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, which are currently underway.