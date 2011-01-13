CBS Television City improves sound with Calrec Apollo

CBS Television City has installed an Apollo audio mixing console with Bluefin2 signal-processing technology from Calrec Audio to handle audio elements for some of its TV shows and will soon add a second to handle the busy workload.

Working with Bexel Broadcast Services, the Television City facility in Los Angeles purchased and installed one Calrec Apollo desk last August, and company executives said the second would soon follow.

The Calrec Apollo audio console offers an integrated 8192 x 8192 router and 1020 channels of digital signal processing. Other key Calrec Apollo features include redundant power supplies and independently operable surface tiles.

The CBS Television City studios are using the Apollo's integrated Hydra2 fiber-optic network to deliver as many as 512 audio signals from the console to the floors and back without noise, buzz or hum. In addition, the Apollo's design made the Television City installation fast and affordable, with almost no soundproofing necessary.