CBC/Radio-Canada Installs Embrionix Monitoring, Conversion Product
LAVAL, Quebec—Embironix is contributing to CBC/Radio-Canada’s new Maison de Radio-Canada broadcasting center in Montreal, announcing that it is providing its 25GE IP monitoring and conversion product.
The 25GE product offers 25GE single-stream SMPTE ST 2110 IP to UHD-to-HDMI 2.0 conversion with full SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless redundancy. The 25GE is also compatible with all of Embrionix’s IP products, including the emVIEW, emFUSION-3 and emFUSION-6 IP gateways, and the emVIRTU all-IP processing platform.
Embrionix’s gateways were previously installed at the broadcast center for HD/UHD IP/SDI conversion requirements.
The Maison de Radio-Canada is a 418,000-square-foot facility that will be home to production and postproduction activities for both CBC’s French and English TV and radio services, as well as its digital services.
