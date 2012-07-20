Castlesound Studios upgrades to SSL AWS 948

Nestled in a 200-year old Victorian era primary school that was converted to meet the requirements of a professional audio recording studio, Castlesound Studios has been recording artists and music for film, television, radio and advertising for almost 30 years.

Located in Pencaitland, Scotland, the studio, which had been using an SSL AWS 900 as its main board, recently upgraded to a AWS 948 console. Increased stereo capability was a key reason for the upgrade, says Stuart Hamilton, the owner of Castelsound Studios.

“As our business has progressed, we felt the need to get a console with a greater number of channels to handle larger projects,” says Hamilton. “The AWS 948 builds on the successful tradition established with our AWS 900 of recording acoustic music for jazz, Scottish traditional, rock and pop artists. We have been producing an increasing amount of music for film as well.

“The reason for the upgrade was that the original AWS had 24 mono channels, and the new one has 24 stereo channels, which makes the integration with Pro Tools incredibly slick and seamless. With the 948, I don’t have to make any channel count compromises, and that makes the entire job more clear-cut.”

Information on the AWS 948 and all other SSL products can be found on the company’s website, www.solidstatelogic.com.