Carolina Panthers Ink Six-Year Deal With Avid

BURLINGTON, MA.—The NFL’s Carolina Panthers have signed a six-year deal with Avid, standardizing its media operations on the company’s MediaCentral platform.

The organization’s existing post-production infrastructure was aging and susceptible to downtime, making it difficult for the media department to meet deadlines, Avid said. It also faced limited storage challenges and was unable take advantage of the latest software to leverage advancements in workflow, encoding and delivery technology.

While desiring an upgrade of post capabilities, the Panthers wanted to avoid making a large capital investment every few years to keep up to date on the latest technology. The Avid MediaCentral deal provides the organization with one platform for storage, asset management and archive that is integrated into the Panthers’ control room replay system for fast turnaround, Avid said.

The enterprise agreement gives the Panthers a way to avoid large capital investments and upgrade to Avid’s most advanced hardware and software over the duration of the deal with optimal pricing and predictability, Avid said.

“Our multi-year enterprise agreement with Avid solves our challenges in a unique and creative way and enables us to stay current with the latest technology while reducing our operating costs,” said Stephen Herbster, post production manager, for the team.

