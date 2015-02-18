Canon Rolls Out New Broadcast ENG Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon introduced the new HJ24ex7.5B, a portable telephoto HD zoom lens intended for ENG applications. As the successor to the Canon HJ22ex, the new HJ24ex7.5B lens “has a 24x zoom ratio with the highest magnification and longest focal length among portable zoom lenses for 2/3-inch HD cameras with zoom ratios of 20x or more suitable for ENG-style shooting as of Feb. 18, 2015,” according to Canon. The lens features a 7.5mm wide-end focal length and 180mm tele-end focal length; 360mm with built-in 2x extender, and the pared-down size—less than four pounds—gives it a balance point closer to the camera body than its predecessor.



The lens also features a new drive unit further enhancing its mobility, system support and operability. The newly developed Digital Drive Unit supports auto lens aberration compensation with compatible camera models with immediate lens positional data output resulting in faster start-up to shooting times. Equipped with three 20-pin connectors, this lens is capable of high-definition lens metadata output during full-servo operation. Canon said this simplifies calibration when composing virtual and live-action images, resulting in more accurate composites.



The Canon HJ24ex7.5B lens is scheduled to be available in May 2015.