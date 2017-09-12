Canon Previews New 4K HDR Reference Display

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon has announced the launch of its DP-V2411 4K HDR reference display, a new 24-inch display that is designed for use in broadcasting vans and in studios, and offers stable high luminance and 12G-SDI terminals.

The DP-V2411 provides users with precise color reproduction, as well as high resolution, high contrast and high luminance for review and confirmation of 4K and HDR content. Among its features are Canon’s display image processor, LED direct backlight system design and an In-Plane Switching LCD screen.

Additional features for the reference display include the ability to reach peak luminance and full-screen white luminance of 600 cd/m; its 12G-SDI terminals require the use of just a single cable. It supports Electro-Optical Transfer Functions like Hybrid Log-Gamma; Perceptual Quantizer; and Canon’s proprietary log gammas—Canon Log, Canon Log 2 and Canon Log 3. There are also shooting assist functions for all HDR standards as a waveform monitor.

Canon is planning to release the DP-V2411 in early Decebmber. It will have an estimated retail price of $20,000.