Canon Lenses to Capture 2016 Rio Games for NBC Olympics

MELVILLE, N.Y.—NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Canon U.S.A. to provide a wide variety of HDTV field, portable and studio lenses for its production of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad, which take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Aug. 5 - 21. The announcement was made today by David Mazza, chief technology officer and senior vice president of NBC Sports & Olympics, and Yuichi Ishizuka, president and chief operating officer of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

More than 70 Canon broadcast lenses will be used during coverage including the DigiSuper 95 Tele long-zoom field lens featuring a focal length of 1178mm (2356mm with 2x extender); the DigiSuper 27 studio lens for HD imagery in a studio environment; the HJ14ex4.3B wide-angle HD lens capturing a panoramic 96.3 degrees angle-of-view; and the HJ24ex7.5B HDTV field telephoto zoom lens, providing a remarkable 7.5-180mm zoom range in a compact, portable body.