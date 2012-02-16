Canford to launch new fiber-optic connectors at CABSAT

Canford is set to launch the latest designs of its “broadcast-pattern” fiber-optic termination panels, 3G HDTV-compatible MUSA and 3G-compatible HD BNC panels to the Middle East at CABSAT.

The new range of termination panels features a choice of high-quality, ceramic couplers and is manufactured from a rigid aluminium extrusion. Crucially for mobile and outside broadcast applications, this new range replaces the frequently fragile and bulky splicing trays provided on most datacom-fiber panel designs with a simple lace bar.

Canford will also be launching its new MDU series of mains power distribution units featuring sequential power up and power down. These latest versions will be available with power filtering and in a variety of inlet and outlet types based on IEC or Neutrik Powercon connectors.