Canal Satélite Digital expands HD services with Thomson compression systems

Thomson Video Networks (formerly the digital headend division of Grass Valley) has announced that Canal Satélite Digital, a division of Sogecable and Spain’s leading provider of satellite broadcasting services, has expanded its installation to support the addition of two new HD transponders.

Canal Satélite Digital, which broadcasts more than 100 channels under the Digital+ brand, has installed new Thomson ViBE EM3000 HD encoders and NetProcessor 9030 multiplexers at its facility in Tres Cantos, Madrid.

The ViBE video encoding range uses MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 compression standards and works with all screen types and over all networks — from large 3-D screens to portable devices. The ViBE EM3000 premium MPEG-4/2 HD encoder establishes a new standard for HD encoding, alongside extensive Dolby surround sound.

With the ability to use all available compression toolsets, including true High Profile, the encoder allows operators to broadcast high-quality HD content at bit rates as low as 4Mb/s.

The NetProcessor 9030 is an MPEG multiplexer, scrambler and IP streamer housed in a 1RU chassis. It provides a solution for receiving, customizing and transmitting a set of digital services.