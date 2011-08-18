Camera Corps to introduce optical fiber link

Camera Corps will show a new optical fiber link at the IBC Show that allows users of Camera Corps remote heads and in particular the Q-Ball HD/SD remote pan/tilt/zoom camera system to operate them over much longer distances than traditional copper cable.

Built-in LC connectors allow fast attachment of dual single-mode optical fibers to the link. Power can be sourced from the same 12-volt supply as the Q-Ball. Equalization and reclocking within the integrated video processor allow long cables to be used from the camera to the link. A red LED on the front panel illuminates in the event of signal loss. Video output is via a standard 75 ohm BNC connector.

The data input port offers a high impedance, allowing many fiber transmitters to feed it in parallel. Low output impedance enables five interface boxes to be fed from a single fiber receiver. XLR link and XLR4 splitter cables are available for use with the Q-Ball interface.

Housed in a robust 92x64x30 millimeter metal case, the optical fiber link weighs 100 grams and can be operated over a wide temperature range (-30 to +70 degrees Celsius). Power consumption is just 2.5 watts.