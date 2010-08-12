Camera Corp to introduce Multi Camera Keypad Control Unit

Camera Corps will introduce a new Multi Camera Keypad Control Unit, which increases from five to 96 the number of remote camera heads that can be operated via the company's joystick control or CCU panel, at IBC2010.

The keypad also can be used with Camera Corp's Multi Camera Combiner unit to allow up to four joystick operators and up to four CCU engineers to control the 96 cameras and pan-and-tilt heads simultaneously using a single data line.

An output is provided to drive many different types of video routers, enabling the picture monitor to follow camera selection at any of the eight operator positions. Up to 255 channel numbers and routing-matrix assignment numbers can be selected via the keypad for easy integration of the 96 camera sources with existing camera channel configurations on video matrices with up to 256 inputs.

See Camera Corps at IBC Stand 10.C49.