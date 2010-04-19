Calrec Audio presents Artemis audio console

At the 2010 NAB Show, Calrec Audio presented the Artemis audio console, which is based on the Apollo platform and, like Apollo, relies on Calrec’s Bluefin2 for processing and Hydra2 for routing.

Bluefin2, the next generation of Calrec’s Bluefin High Density Signal Processing platform, enables Artemis to provide substantial resources at multiple sample rates. Running at 48kHz, Bluefin2 gives Artemis up to 640 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 64 IFB/track outputs and 32 auxiliaries.

Hydra2 is Calrec’s next-generation networking system, which uses high-capacity 8192 x 8192 crosspoint routers while making available a variety of I/O units to provide analog, AES, MADI, SDI and Dolby E formats. All use copper or fiber connectivity and can be fitted with GPIO cards. Console routers can stand alone or be connected to form large networks.

Artemis features also include a second compressor/limiter in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay and three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use.