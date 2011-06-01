Cache-A introduces Prime-Cache5 and Power-Cache
Cache-A's expanded product line now includes two new LTO-5-based products — Prime-Cache5, its new cost-effective LTO-5 archive appliance, and Power-Cache, its new high-performance archive appliance server.
The cost-effective Prime-Cache5 is a new version of the LTO-4 based Prime-Cache and has been upgraded with an LTO-5 drive and a 2TB hard disc drive in an improved chassis. It now features 10 times faster direct-attached transfers with USB 3.0.
The new Power-Cache is a high-performance archive appliance server that combines appliance functionality with much more processing power and faster I/O for faster archives and restores. It also offers greater flexibility for staging content, making duplicate tape copies and moving data to and from removable media.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox