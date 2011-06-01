Cache-A introduces Prime-Cache5 and Power-Cache

Cache-A's expanded product line now includes two new LTO-5-based products — Prime-Cache5, its new cost-effective LTO-5 archive appliance, and Power-Cache, its new high-performance archive appliance server.

The cost-effective Prime-Cache5 is a new version of the LTO-4 based Prime-Cache and has been upgraded with an LTO-5 drive and a 2TB hard disc drive in an improved chassis. It now features 10 times faster direct-attached transfers with USB 3.0.

The new Power-Cache is a high-performance archive appliance server that combines appliance functionality with much more processing power and faster I/O for faster archives and restores. It also offers greater flexibility for staging content, making duplicate tape copies and moving data to and from removable media.