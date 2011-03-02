Cache-A develops LTFS archive appliance

Cache-A is collaborating with HP to develop an implementation of Linear Tape File System (LTFS) technology for the media and entertainment industries. LTFS is based on open-source software and enables users to exchange content across different operating systems, software applications and physical locations.

Once LTFS is completely integrated into the Cache-A archive appliance, customers will have the choice of using the mature TAR format or the new LTFS format. Like Cache-A’s TAR-based appliance, LTFS provides a self-describing file system on an LTO cartridge, which provides application independence, transportability and protection from obsolescence.

