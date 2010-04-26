Cache-A debuts archive appliances for file-based workflows

Cache-A, a supplier of network-attached archive appliances, has upgraded its Pro-Cache platform to support more storage capacity and is one of the first LTO-5 products on the market.

Pro-Cache5 is an archive appliance for file-based workflows. It takes advantage of LTO-5 technology to offer nearly double the storage capacity of existing LTO-4 cartridges — now 1.5TB per LTO-5 cartridge. The appliance provides significantly faster archiving speeds and extends the economic advantages of data tape in terms of lower cost.

The Pro-Cache Platform enables users to create source masters in acquisition workflows when using the new memory card or disk-based cameras. The easiest to use network-attached archive appliances, they also provide long-term archival storage with easy access to content assets at every stage of production.

Both Pro-Cache5 and Pro-Cache4 write data on low-cost, secure, portable, interchangeable and IT industry-standard LTO tape cartridges using the standard “tar” format. The archive life is 30 years.

Specifically designed to meet the archiving needs of post houses and field production, the enhanced Prime-Cache can be deployed into Windows, Mac OS and Unix environments to provide high-capacity (800GB/LTO-4 cartridge) and high speed (greater than 50MB/s) archiving. It enables direct access to archived data from any platform with simultaneous multiuser access and volume sharing.

In addition, the Pro-Cache platform can be upgraded to control robotic libraries. With a library upgrade, users can archive across multiple cartridges automatically and retrieve content over the network without manual intervention. With dozens of cartridges automatically accessible in the library, Pro-Cache can still manage more than 100TB of shelf-stored content.