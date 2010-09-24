Cablevision limits churn with Zodiac PowerUp interactivity

With more than 3 million New York area digital cable TV subscribers, Cablevision Systems is using Zodiac software to help differentiate Cablevision’s interactive applications and services, and make them more attractive to subscribers, thereby reducing customer churn.

Zodiac’s PowerUp Platform has been deployed in digital set-top boxes across Cablevision’s entire tristate service area as the foundation of Cablevision’s iO TV shortcuts, search, electronic program guide and dedicated iTV channels.

The Zodiac platform is helping Cablevision offer its customers highly advanced, enhanced television (eTV) and interactive television (iTV) products and services including robust video-on-demand navigation and search as well as a wide range of interactive applications. To provide customers with an extraordinary user experience and services and to differentiate themselves from competitors, cable operators like Cablevision are deploying highly functional, scalable, next-generation iTV applications and other Internet-based services.

The companies are also working together to streamline Cablevision’s remote-storage DVR services, and using Zodiac’s PowerUp AMS, for Web and mobile integration with STBs.

The PowerUp Platform is a modular middleware framework and presentation engine that uses an open application programming interface to enable cable operators to quickly, easily and cost-effectively deploy a broad range of user interfaces and advanced Internet-based services and applications across multiple devices. This helps deliver solutions for both existing technologies and next-generation cable platforms.

The PowerUp Platform provides a common foundation for the development and deployment of interactive digital cable services, such as interactive ads, games, chat, Web browsing, classifieds, social media integration and t-commerce for both existing and next-generation ecosystems.