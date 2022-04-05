Burk Launches ARC NOW Customization Service for Remote Facility Control
By Tom Butts published
ARC NOW simplifies the process of remote control setup and optimization
LITTLETON, Mass.—Burk Technology has launched its ARC NOW customization service, designed to deliver remote control systems ready to plug in and turn on.
ARC NOW simplifies the process of remote control setup and optimization by offering advanced capabilities that can help broadcast engineers manage an ever-increasing workload and "achieve the benefits and efficiencies of a well-designed site management system," the company said.
Burk ships ARC NOW systems ready to run with controls, alarms, logging, reports, Jet Active Flowcharts and AutoPilot custom views. Calculated functions and alarm relationships are matched to the unique requirements of each station. Engineers and managers get easy access to the data they need to keep operations running smoothly, according to the company.
“ARC NOW brings out the full potential of your new ARC system, delivering amazing insight into your on-air performance,” said Matt Leland, Burk Director of Sales. “The experts at Burk will customize your system to meet your unique requirements, saving you time and money,” added Leland.
ARC NOW can be ordered for new or existing ARC Plus Touch, ARC Plus SL or ARC Solo remote control systems.
Burk will highlight ARC NOW along with other remote control demonstrations including the new ARC API application programming interface and the Arcadia remote management system at its NAB Show booth (W6014) in Las Vegas, April 23-27.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.