BTX Partners to show Atlona HDBaseT Matrix switchers and extenders at InfoComm 2013

To be displayed at Infocomm 2013, the new Atlona PRO3HD HDMI input matrix switchers use HDBaseT technology to extend HDMI outputs up to 70m and use Power over Category cable (PoCc) to eliminate the need for separate power supplies.

The switchers can also be controlled via TCP/IP, RS-232, IR remote control, and front panel displays. S/PDIF outputs allow audio distribution to zone amplifiers, while the 6x6 model offers two HDMI mirrored outputs to support local monitors and distribution amplifiers. Atlona HDBaseT matrix switchers complement and complete HDVS system setups.

Atlona HDVS extender/scaler products are designed to smooth the transition from analog to digital sources. While some systems use HDMI computers or document cameras, there are still numerous VGA computers in use today. The components can function as a complete system, offering switching, scaling, and control within simpler systems, or for more complex applications such as videoconference and telepresence facilities, enable both HDMI and VGA/analog audio input to larger switchers.