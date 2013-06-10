BTX Just Add Power transmitter to be featured at Infocomm 2013

BTX's new Just Add Power 2G+ HD-SDI over IP transmitter, to be featured at Infocomm 2013, enables high-definition digital video to be broadcast over IP connections with a 1000-percent increase in specified network speed.

Installers can replicate crystal-clear 1080p video quality that is indistinguishable from source content to satisfy high-installation standards. Compatible with the complete 2G/2G+ family of HD over IP products, the transmitter also features an HDMI pass-through port for feeding audio to central amplifiers; an integrated stereo audio extractor with programmable audio delay; a 3.5mm RS-232 port with integrated null modem for easy integration with all RS-232 controlled devices and accessories; and an independent CEC over IP CPU with new Pico processor.