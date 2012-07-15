BTX Introduces MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit

HAWTHORNE, N.Y.: BTX Technologies introduced its MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit, which includes everything needed to set up a digital signage system. Offered in three different versions—Gold, Silver, and Bronze—with multiple configurations to meet the needs of any installation, the turnkey system includes Net Display Systems’ PADS4 digital signage viewer software, a BTX MediaMessenger Media Player, commercial-grade Philips flat-panel display, flat-panel wall mount, and HDMI cables.



The BTX MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit is powered by PADS4 digital signage software. With PADS4, users can easily integrate real-time data from sources including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, content management systems, room reservation systems, queue management, and social media. Interactivity can also be incorporated into signage systems using touchscreens, RFID, barcodes, QR codes, and face recognition.



Content is driven to the Kit’s display by the BTX MediaMessenger Media Player, optimized for PowerPoint content, Flash, 1080p video, rotating pictures, scrolling text, and more.



The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Suites are all available with 32-inch, 42-inch, or 55-inch displays, with the Silver and Gold Suites also offering 42-inch touchscreen displays. The Bronze Suite supports basic content including text and images. The Silver Suite adds support for video and sound, web, interactivity, Flash, and more. The Gold Suite is bolstered with support for presentation-in-presentation, television, charts, tables, PDFs, and RS-232. To ensure proper set-up, the Silver and Gold Suites both include one hour of integrator training. An additional two hours of technical support from BTX’s expert staff is included with the Gold Suite.