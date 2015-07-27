Broadstream to Premiere New Time Delay Server at IBC 2015

ATLANTA – Broadstream Solutions intends to launch its new Armada Time Delay Server in Amsterdam during the 2015 IBC Show. The Armada provides customers with the ability to delay and replay content for a range of zero to 72 hours.

The Armada Time Delay Server takes live inputs from SD-SDI, HD-SDI or IP and provides SD-SDI, HD-SDI or IP outputs. The servers “Delay Out” feature allows for multiple outputs to come from the same input, with each output able to have the same or different delay periods. Additional outputs can be added with the same or different delay and/or graphic overlay. Multiple delays can also take place on the same server with an optional single fixed graphic overlaid on each delayed output.

The fully automated Armada is available as a 3RU standard, but is also available as 1RU if space is limited. It will be on display at Broadstream’s booth, 8.B29.

IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.