Broadpeak to Introduce Advanced Content Delivery Solutions at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Broadpeak will introduce several advanced content delivery solutions to the North American market. For content providers, Broadpeak will demonstrate umbrellaCDN, which enables allocation of content to multiple CDNs. Broadpeak will also feature C-CAS and nanoCDN, two powerful new CDN technologies that streamline delivery of advanced TV services while reducing operational expenses.



Leveraging adaptive streaming technologies, C-CAS unifies the video user experience across next-generation and existing STBs and provides high-quality video to subscribers cost-effectively for pay-tv operators. And nanoCDN improves the scalability of live OTT TV content by effectively managing video consumption peaks that are not supported by the network infrastructure.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Broadpeak will be at booth SU6914.



