Broadcasters transport World Cup highlights, interviews with vsnIPTransfer

During the 2010 World Cup, VSN’s vsnIPTransfer reached its highest activity peak to date for transfer of content related to a sporting event.

From the start of the competition, daily transfers via the Internet related to game highlights, interviews, summaries and press conferences. This technology was used for long-distance contribution to five continents mainly from South Africa.

VSN will unveil its latest vsnIPTransfer application, which features an improved and redesigned user interface, at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14. The new version implements the new UMP protocol, developed by VSN. The UMP protocol quickens transfers by 20 percent to 60 percent when compared to the current version and is up to eight times faster than standard FTP. The company also will present the vsnIPTransfer Live module, which enables live broadcast-quality transmission over IP networks.