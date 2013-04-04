Broadcast Sports to Introduce Wireless Camera Link at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Broadcast Sports, Inc. will introduce the Real Freedom wireless camera link, a kit with next generation features, including easy set-up and a simplified user interface.



BSI’s Real Freedom family of components will offer users the highest resolution and video quality available in a wireless camera system, with 1080p/60 and 10-bit, 4:2:2 sampling. Available for purchase this summer, it will feature H.264 encoding and DVB-T2 modulation. BSI will support its new product line with the same high quality, multi-layered customer service and support they’re already known for in their RF services business for live sports productions by top network clients.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. BSI will be at booth C11449.



