Broadcast Pix Updates Mobile Control Apps for iOS11

CHELMSFORD, MA—Broadcast Pix has upgraded its iPixPad and iPixPanel applications to support Apple’s iOS 11 OS. Downloadable from the App Store, the apps allow users to remotely control their Broadcast Pix integrated production switchers using Apple mobile devices. They also support all screen sizes, while maximizing today’s larger screens.

iPixPad replicates the control panel’s PixPad on an iPhone or iPod Touch. This free app also allows users to select and recall CG and clip content, plus trigger macros that recall camera presets or external devices. iPixPanel replicates a Broadcast Pix control panel on an iPad, including the PixPad, device control bank, and PixButtons with dynamic displays that show the assigned device and file name.

Besides wirelessly controlling a complete Broadcast Pix system, iPixPanel can serve as an additional control surface for a second operator. The interface, which includes a three-axis joystick and rotary knobs, automatically detects and configures the system it’s controlling.

While iPixPanel is priced at $9.99, the upgrade is free for current users.