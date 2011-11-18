Broadcast Pix unveils VOX voice-automated video production

Broadcast Pix has announced VOX, a live video production technology that works with any Granite, Mica or Slate system to produce voice-activated video productions.

VOX eliminates the need for an operator during live productions as it detects which microphone is being used and uses sophisticated software to switch to an interesting camera position and add appropriate graphics.

While VOX can simply switch cameras, it has the intelligence to do more. VOX integrates with Broadcast Pix's built-in Fluent Macros to create automatic video-follow-audio.

Fluent Macros can be programmed to select camera presets, roll clips and animations, add or remove titles and even execute powerful compositions, such as up to six picture-in-pictures for interviews.