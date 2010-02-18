Broadcast Pix unveils Version 8 software for Slate production system

Broadcast Pix has released Version 8 software for its Slate live video production systems and will showcase the new software at the NAB Show April 12-15 in Las Vegas.

V8 features a new user interface and enhancements to its Fluent Multi-View, Clip Store and Macros workflow tools. New options extend Slate's control to ViewCast streamers and Telemetrics camera control systems. V8 also will run on upcoming Broadcast Pix 3G systems, enabling a smooth transition to a 1080p future.

Slate's Fluent Multi-View has an updated look that is easier to read and customize. Any element now can be resized, colors can be changed for window borders and backgrounds, and new alignment tools make it easy to optimize across as many as four monitors. A new scaling feature increases the size of on-screen text when displayed on a large wall monitor.