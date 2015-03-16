Broadcast Pix to Introduce Mobile Production System at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Broadcast Pix will introduce Roadie, a mobile integrated production switcher that provides a HD production workflow with built-in HD streaming and recording.

Ideal for one operator or a small crew, Roadie integrates a multi-format 1-M/E production switcher featuring: three SDI/HDMI inputs, one SDI/HDMI/analog input, eight internal channels (two clip and six graphics), one SDI/HDMI/analog out, two AES (BNC) audio I/Os, embedded audio and more.

Cloud-based content from Skype, Twitter and other resources can be automatically ingested and scaled while maintaining lip sync. Roadie has built-in Wi-Fi as well as two network inputs to accommodate a hotspot for connecting to cloud-based services or connecting an iPad for system control.

The new Show Transfer utility lets operators move or back-up program elements between Roadie and a Broadcast Pix Flint, Granite or Mica system. It has an integrated 17.3-inch HD display and a keyboard and mouse. It can also be controlled through the built-in virtual panel—by adding a second touchscreen—as well as an optional Broadcast Pix 500 or 1000 control panel, or an iPad using the iPixPanel app.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Broadcast Pix will be in booth SL5625. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com