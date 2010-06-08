Broadcast Pix to feature Granite HD at BroadcastAsia, KOBA

Regional partners will showcase three new Broadcast Pix products at BroadcastAsia2010 in Singapore, June 15-18, including Granite, the new line of live HD video production systems. Also on show will be the briefcase-sized Slate Portable and the iPixPanel application, which enables control any Broadcast Pix video production system from an Apple iPad.

Both the iPixPanel and the new Granite system also will be featured at KOBA 2010 in Seoul, South Korea, June 15-18.