Broadcast Pix Integrates Rundown Creator, Rapid CG Software

BILLERICA, MASS. and PASADENA, CALIF.—Broadcast Pix announced that its Rapid CG software, which uses templates to create customized graphics, now integrates with Rundown Creator, a Web-based collaborative software platform for producing rundowns and scripts for live news and other programs. Information for lower-thirds and other graphics included in a Rundown Creator script can be exported to Rapid CG and automatically inserted into existing templates.



The Rapid CG/Rundown Creator integration, which is now shipping, was recently developed at the request of Steven Trauger, TV/AV facility engineer for Ocean City, N.J. Schools. Ocean City High School began to upgrade its production facilities to HD in early 2014. Integrated by Horizon AV in Pitman, N.J., the new control room is anchored by a Granite 5000 integrated production switcher equipped with Rapid CG.



Rundown Creator clients include CNN Latino, Detroit Public TV, MLB.com, and several schools and universities. Its collaborative software runs via a Web browser on desktops, laptops, tablets, or mobile devices. With its real-time updates, changes in scripts and rundowns appear in browsers instantly. Other features include a built-in prompter that pulls content directly from rundowns and scripts, including real-time changes, and exports text to third-party prompter systems.



Available in two versions, the dual-channel Rapid CG 3 and the light Rapid CG LT, the optional software also connects to Twitter and other cloud-based data sources, which allows the audience become part of the production. Rapid CG 3 adds dual-channel connectivity and support for OES Scoreboard data and Web-based XML databases, and allows sports scores in league databases to automatically flow into on-air graphics.