Brightline Now Shipping ZELo Desktop Studio Light
Designed for broadcast-quality lighting in any workspace
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa.—Brightline has begun to ship its ZELo desktop studio light for video conferencing.
The light is meant to provide broadcast quality lighting in any workspace. The lighting unit can be used by broadcasters to produce webcasting news reports from small or remote studios or by analysts and other figures participating in television interviews from their home, as well as others, per Brightline.
ZELo features built-in manual controls that allow users to change brightness levels and color temperatures. Adjustments can also be made through Brightline’s app for iOS and Android devices. It also supports voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant devices.
Brightline is offering the ZELo lighting unit for $199. For more information, visit www.brightline.com.
