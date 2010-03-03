Brick House Video Demos Compact HD Switcher



Brick House Video's NAB 2010 lineup will include an HD version of Callisto Micro, a 3G capable up/cross converter, an enhanced multiformat, multipurpose converter, and a portable HD/SD live streaming encoder. The manufacturer will also demonstrate its new onboard web server for remote IP control.



Previewing at NAB will be the HD version of Callisto Micro, which features four asynchronous HD inputs, multiple program/preview and monitoring outputs, 12V operation and a very small footprint. Callisto Micro-HD is designed especially for mobile crews. The switcher will also be offering an onboard web server.



Appearing for the first time at NAB is Communitek Video's portable HD/SD Live Streaming Encoder. MiniCaster offers HD-SDI, SD-SDI and analog video inputs, embedded and audio processing with GigE output in a compact, 2 RU half-rack enclosure. MiniCaster provides a user interface via local keyboard, mouse and VGA connections, and can record live streams via built-in RAID storage.



From NAB onwards, Syntax will be shipping with an onboard web server and Ethernet port for remote control. Enhancements to this up/cross-converter will include analogue video inputs and 3G capability.



Brick House Video will also be showing new features of its Proteus multiformat, multipurpose converter. Proteus addresses lip-sync errors with an optional audio delay (up to 10 seconds) featuring both tracking and block delay.



