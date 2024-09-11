Brat TV turns to creative.space for Storage, Receives Much More

Launched in 2017, Brat TV is a leading digital production company known for its original content aimed at a young Gen Z demographic. With a strong presence on multiple digital platforms and a roster of rising stars, Brat TV has built a loyal following that continues to grow as it produces new episodes, stories, and songs, from hit shows like Chicken Girls, Total Eclipse, and Mani as we prepare to unleash the next wave of youth culture.

DigitalGlue has been the ally of video professionals since 2002, guiding them through the challenges inherent in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. Customers and partners depend on DigitalGlue’s dedication to providing tools that support uncompromised creativity and productivity while maintaining the integrity and efficiency of their daily operations.

Powered by DigitalGlue, creative.space offers an alternative to traditional storage systems with a shared approach to accommodate any budget. The platform is designed to streamline collaboration workflows and enhance productivity for video teams while also setting a new standard for media storage with its white-glove service and flexible payment models.

The Challenge

With a growing portfolio of programming, Brat TV was struggling with managing storage across hundreds of hard drives and over 40 team members. As a result, the team encountered disorganized workflows, frequent inefficiencies, and significant delays in keeping project updates current and accessible. Seeking a more efficient, centralized storage solution, Brat TV also placed high value on finding a model that would avoid a large initial capital expense, provide financial benefits, and eliminate the need for additional IT involvement.

The Solution

Brat TV became an early adopter of creative.space, DigitalGlue’s unique shared storage solution. Incorporated user management tools and VPN capabilities allow for efficient onboarding and offboarding of team members, ensuring that only authorized users have access to specific projects and capabilities vital for their operations. The ability to edit permissions and manage different Spaces within shared storage has been crucial for maintaining security and organization. Additionally, the integrated VPN capabilities support remote work without compromising data security, allowing team members to access projects and seamlessly collaborate from anywhere in the world. This flexibility has been especially beneficial for managing the numerous freelancers and temporary staff involved in various productions.

The Results

Substantial performance improvements, increased revenue opportunities, and workflow benefits are a few of the many reasons Brat TV has extended the partnership with creative.space.

Over the past five years, this platform has transformed our operations, from drastically improving our workflow efficiency to enabling seamless remote collaborations. We've seen a remarkable reduction in labor costs and a significant boost in our content delivery capabilities. The support they’ve provided has been exceptional, and the platform’s robust user management features have been vital factors in driving our growth and adaptability.

Since adopting creative.space, Brat TV has experienced significant advancements in its operations. The centralized storage solution has consolidated media assets into a single directory structure, vastly improving organization, making it easier to manage projects, and drastically reducing time spent on project updates and data management. Teams can now collaborate in real-time, accessing and editing the same media assets simultaneously across post-production applications. This streamlined workflow has resulted in smoother VOD delivery to multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Peacock, Pluto, and Roku, monetizing content and boosting revenue streams.

One of the standout benefits of creative.space has been its impact on our marketing efforts. By providing instant access to media assets, creative.space has enabled Brat TV to unlock new revenue streams through partner deals for integrated ad spots. This flexibility has allowed us to quickly adapt to tight turnaround campaigns and deliver high-quality content consistently.

creative.space also drastically reduced our labor costs. Previously, we required 12 hours of daily labor just to manage hard drives. creative.space eliminated all that and paid for itself within the first month. This efficiency is projected to save Brat TV more than 30,000 hours over 5 years, translating to approximately $1.5 million in cost savings.

Looking Forward

Exceptional customer support has been a major factor in Brat TV’s decision to renew our contract with DigitalGlue, locking in another five years of creative.space. The creative.space team has consistently provided prompt and effective assistance, often identifying and resolving issues proactively. This high level of support has ensured smooth operations with minimal downtime. Backed by creative.space for another five years, Brat TV aims to expand content production and reach new audiences, leveraging creative.space as a critical part of their workflow.

Renewing our partnership with creative.space was a no-brainer for us. We look forward to leveraging creative.space as we continue to expand our content production and reach new audiences.