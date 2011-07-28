Brainstorm Multimedia to feature EasySet 3D virtual set designer

At IBC2011, Brainstorm Multimedia will show its EasySet 3D, one of the latest developments within its Easy product family designed to vastly simplify virtual set design.

EasySet 3D allows users to create 3D sets from scratch. The system includes an expandable library of virtual set backgrounds, roofs, floors, walls, textures and objects, as well as the ability to import objects and sets from Autodesk 3ds Max and Maya 3D.

In addition to importing external video feeds, virtually every popular image file format can be imported into EasySet 3D, making it extremely easy to integrate external content. EasySet 3D includes a library of virtual sets that can be customized by modifying colors, textures, object sizes, animated elements and live video insertion.

EasySet 3D provides up to 12 video inputs and features a live switcher mode for increased productivity.



See Brainstorm Multimedia at IBC2011 Stand 2.B59.