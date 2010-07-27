Brainstorm develops 3-D virtual set system

At IBC 2010 Brainstorm Multimedia will demonstrate a new stereoscopic 3-D virtual studio, as well as the latest version of its flagship product and graphics engine eStudio V.12 for broadcast graphics creation. The new eStudio V.12 enables both design and real-time playout of virtual studios and 3-D graphics as well as the easy creation of customized applications.

Also featured will be a new eStudio Designer interface, which provides an environment and a toolset that make the product intuitive and familiar to graphic designers; and eStudio On Demand, a playout system that facilitates the management and playout of complex graphics templates for broadcasters who require more than a simple rundown system.

The company will also show a new version of its Aston character generator, and the template-based news graphics system BrainNews, which enables news departments to integrate Brainstorm’s real-time 3-D graphics into their workflow without the need for constant input from designers.

EasySet simplifies virtual set design and operation while BrainSports provides sophisticated sports graphics in an application that offers easy creation, preview and playout of live sports graphics.