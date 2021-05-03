Box Integrates Dolby.io APIs to Bring Customers Audio Enhancement Tools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., & SAN FRANCISCO—Content cloud Box and Dolby Laboratories have announced an integration that gives Box users access to automated audio enhancement tools powered by Dolby technology.

Dolby.io now provides within Box seamless, cost-effective audio enhancement tools that leverage Dolby’s decades of entertainment experience.

“Over the last year, the media and entertainment industry has undergone a massive shift to the cloud to enable secure remote work from any device or location,” said Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box. “Dolby’s best-in-class technology combined with the Box Content Cloud gives users around the globe access to higher audio quality without adding additional strain to production teams.”

Dolby.io Media Processing APIs offer automated tools, including the ability to reduce unwanted background noise, improve speech intelligibility and fix loudness problems, to enhance audio quality without leaving Box, Dolby said. Box customers can now create professional sounding content with just a few mouse clicks, it said.

Dolby.io enables businesses and developers to enhance nearly any interaction or type of media to deliver premium communications, collaboration and audiovisual experience through their apps and services.