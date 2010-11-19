Bluelight Technology introduces handheld network test device

Bluelight Technology has announced its BlueScope BL6000A, an all-in-one, multiprotocol network test and measurement solution.

The BL6000A combines Ethernet (1GE and 10GE), SONET/SDH (up to 10G), Optical Transport Network (OTN) (up to ODU-2F) and Fibre Channel (up to 10X) testing in a single ultra-lightweight, handheld configuration.

It features an intuitive, touch-screen-enabled graphical user interface (GUI) in addition to an integrated keypad for data entry. The comprehensive array of network types that can be analyzed with the BL6000A eliminates the need for multiple devices, reducing overall costs, saving valuable space and providing convenience and valuable time savings and flexibility for technicians in the field.

Based on open architectures for both software and hardware that enable future expansion, the newest BlueScope is updateable as industry test and measurement needs change. It includes a host of standard connections to support many different media interfaces such as 10GbE (XFP), optic1000 BASE-SX/LX/ZX, and 100 FX and copper 10/100/1000 BASE-T.

Results and analysis are easily accessible via an integrated file management system that enables the saving of data such as test results, log files, screen captures and packet captures directly to a portable memory device using the USB port. The USB port also provides an ideal mechanism for future software changes and/or upgrades, which can also be performed via an FTP connection.