Blackmagic Releases Public Beta 2 Software for Ursa Mini

FREMONT, CALIF.—The second public beta for Blackmagic’s Ursa Mini cameras is now available, Blackmagic Camera 4.0 Public Beta 2. The first camera operating software for Ursa Mini was released last month, and based on customer feedback Blackmagic has added new features to Beta 2.

Image stabilization support for EF lenses, improved focus assist thresholds, increased support for Sigma EF lenses and more reliable lens control for the broadcast 12-pin connector with Cabrio PL lenses are among the new software’s features for the Ursa Mini. Reduced start up time and improved playback support has also been added.

In addition, the public beta also boosts performance of Blackmagic’s Ursa Viewfinder. The update will allow the viewfinder to support the operating systems metadata settings, frame guides, safe areas, grids and menu items for configuring overlay settings.

The Blackmagic Camera 4.0 Public Beta 2 is now available for free download on www.blackmagicdesign.com.