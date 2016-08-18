Blackmagic Releases Camera 4.0 Public Beta

FREMONT, CALIF.—Customers can now try out the new camera operating system and user interface for Blackmagic’s URSA Mini with the release of the Camera 4.0 Public Beta. URSA Mini customers can download the public beta for free from Blackmagic’s website.

Public Beta slate

The public beta of the new operating system, which was announced at April’s NAB Show, replaces multi-level menus, buttons and hard to find settings with a redesigned interface that makes the most often used functions readily available. Users can also toggle between different settings and save and load presets for different shooting situations.

Custom white balance and white balance presets, along with tint control settings are also present in the new operating system. In addition, more accurate shutter angle selection, flicker free shutter angle suggestions are offered.

Additional new features include false color exposure tools; focus assist; slate pages to help simplify the entry of metadata; automatic and manual lens metadata entry; Record, Monitor, Audio, Setup, Presets and LUTS tabs; and improvement of the Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder performance.

The Blackmagic Camera 4.0 Public Beta is now available for free download from www.blackmagicdesign.com.