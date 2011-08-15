Blackmagic Design to Show DaVinci Resolve 8 at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM: Blackmagic Design doesn’t release a lot of information before the show about what new products will be available on its stand, but visitors will be able to see the recently released DaVinci Resolve 8, now available as a free upgrade to existing DaVinci Resolve users and shipping to new customers.







The new software adds stabilisation, multilayer timelines, curve grading, RGB mixer grading, XML round trip with Final Cut Pro 7 and Premiere Pro. It offers OpenCL support allowing use on MacBook and iMac computers, advanced digital noise reduction, automatic stereoscopic 3D alignment, and more.



