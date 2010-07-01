Blackmagic Design, SQUID bring World Cup to Argentinean broadcasters

Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink Studio capture and playback cards, in conjunction with XV-Tech’s SQUID broadcast workflow software, are currently being used by Argentinean broadcasters TyC Sports, Telefe and Torneos y Competencias for the airing and playback of World Cup games and highlights.



All three broadcasters are using the joint product as part of a tapeless workflow to allow them to record and playback both SD and HD audio and video of the World Cup games. This end-to-end solution enables them to ingest feeds and integrate signals from all World Cup games for post production and playback and will allow for future playback and editing. All footage will be available through archiving systems once the games conclude on July 11.



XV-Tech’s SQUID provides a complete system for the management of video clips for open-air and cable stations. The system includes the SQUID LoopRecorders feature, which allows broadcasters to constantly record feeds and manage them for immediate and future use, with media being recorded directly in LoopRecorders and then sent to editing and playout servers without interruption.